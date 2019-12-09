Shah Rukh Khan On #MeToo: “People Are Aware That This Is Not Going To Go Untouched If Somebody Behaves In An Improper Manner”

The #MeToo movement came in like a storm and brought many predators in the open. While we have seen many big names talking about the same and appreciating the change that it has bought, the latest is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK spoke about the rise of the #MeToo movement and stressed that though it began in the west, it has empowered women all across the globe. King Khan was present for an interview with Tom Brook on his talk show Talking Movies, where they were celebrating the BBC’s anniversary.

“It started from there… in the West and it gave voice to women to come out and talk about something that may have happened some years back… It gave them enough support to come out with their stories. The greatness of this movement is that in the future, we have to accept that people do mistreat women in most fields than not, it has been a conversation everywhere,” Shah Rukh said.

The 54-year-old actor who thinks the movement has shed light on the issue of women being mistreated at their workplaces feels that the change is here to stay. Talking about the industry he works in and with, he said, “In the cinematic world and media world it has made us a little more aware now. I think the main thing is that people are aware that this is not going to go untouched if somebody behaves in an improper manner.”

When Tom asked Shah Rukh whether the Indian cinema is making films on the subject, SRK being honest confessed that though the mainstream cinema does no dive deep into it, it’s the parallel that has always touched the issues with dept and seriousness.

“We don’t do it in the depth and the seriousness with which one should do it. I would always be a hero in the film, be on the side of empowering a woman but maybe we sometimes lack depth… But the new wave of cinema, they are regular films and they look at notions and issues like this and deal with them with more depth and seriousness,” he added.

The megastar concluded the topic saying that entertainment and engagement should go hand in hand and there should be more films like Dangal and Chak De! India.

