Malayalam Actor Alencier Ley Lopez Named In #MeToo Storm By An Actress

#MeToo: Actor Alencier Ley Lopez has been named by an upcoming actress for harassing her a few times.

The actress took to her Facebook page and said the incident took place nine months ago.

“I had spoken to Justice Hema Commission (a state government appointed body to study the issues of women in the film industry) and they agreed to give me time to register my complaint. But now I have decided to come out,” the actress said.

Alencier, 52, hails from the state capital and began his career in theatre. He made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 1998 and since then, he has excelled in character roles.