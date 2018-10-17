Total Dhamaal, Zero & 2.0 Theatrical Trailers To Lighten Up Your Diwali – Simmba To Follow The Suit!

Diwali is that time of year wherein several film-makers target to release a theatrical trailer of their film and this year will be no different. As many as 3 theatrical trailers are expected to be out before Diwali and be attached to the prints of Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan’s much anticipated film, Thugs Of Hindostan.

The first trailer that would be unveiled in Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi in lead. The film, which is the third instalment from the Dhamaal Franchise is slated to hit the big screen on 7th December 2018. Although the trailer won’t attached to the prints of Thugs Of Hindostan, our sources have confirmed that the producers will be inking a deal with multiplexes like PVR and Inox to screen the theatrical trailer along with Aamir Khan’s magnum opus.

The second theatrical trailer that will be launched amidst the festival of light is of Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead. The film directed by Aanand L Rai is said to be an out and out entertainer that celebrates the incompleteness of humans and is slated to release on 21st December 2018. In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen essaying the character of a dwarf i.e. little man, and according to sources, a lot of efforts have been gone into designing the visual effects for the film. The trailer will be launched with a lot of fan-fare on 2nd November 2018 i.e. Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday at a grand event in Mumbai. Ahead of the trailer, the makers will unveil the character posters from the film.

The third theatrical trailer to be launched during the Diwali Period is of Shankar’s 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead. The movie is the costliest Indian Film made till date and the estimated budget is said to be in the range of $75 Million (Rs 542 crore). The final edit of the film along with visual effects and background score has been locked, with just little patchwork remaining. As per the reports in trade, the theatrical trailer of the much-anticipated film is set to be launched on 6th November 2018 at a mega event in the presence of Rajinkanth, Akshay Kumar, and Shankar.

Last but not the least is Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead. Though not on Diwali, the theatrical trailer of this action entertainer is expected to be launched by 20th November i.e. 40 days before the film release. Like all other Rohit Shetty films, even this one shall follow a tight promotional campaign without going over the board, although we wouldn’t be surprised if Shetty and Team treat us with a short teaser or a poster of Simmba on Diwali. The film, which is the official remake of Temper, is slated to release on 28th December 2018. Which trailer are you most excited about? VOTE NOW: