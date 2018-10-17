20 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Celebration Bash: Kajol & Rani Mukerji’s Sweet Peck On Shah Rukh Khan’s Cheeks Is Too CUTE To Handle

20 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Celebration Bash: Evergreen rom-com Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed two decades yesterday, and director Karan Johar thrown a perfect bash to celebrate this priceless occasion. It was a nostalgic moment when a trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji shared a stage. Many celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, attended the event.

A moment, which is going into frenzy on internet, took place when both Rani and Kajol greeted King Khan with a kiss on a cheek and then wiped the lipstick. While the trio shared a stage for a pose, paparazzi requested both the actresses to kiss SRK. It was quite adorable besides their chemistry and camaraderie looked as refreshing as it was back then, twenty years ago.

Earlier, Karan shared a poster of the film and thanked the audience for the immense love that the film has received over the years. On Instagram he wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been #20yearsofKKHH! A film that gave me love, acceptance and a career….will always be eternally grateful to @iamsrk @kajol #rani @beingsalmankhan for indulging a 25 year old boy with stars in his eyes!!! Thank you for all the love.”

Talking about the movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998 and marked a directorial debut for filmmaker Karan Johar. The movie in itself was a trendsetter which gave major fashion goals to the youngsters and declared as a blockbuster at box office. It is those one of the movies which further cemented SRK’s image of a romantic hero. Even today, the three main characters of Rahul, Anjali and Tina played by SRK, Kajol and Rani respectively, are as popular as they were decades ago.