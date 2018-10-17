Rumours have been doing rounds since past few days regarding our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra will soon get hitched to her videsi guy, Nick Jonas. They both are two halves of a mysterious, enigmatic, glamorous celebrity couple, and people are always itching to know more about their notoriously private relationship. The couple recently visited Jodhpur to meet their close friends and if reports are to be believed, they visited the place to figure out wedding arrangements.

As per the report in The Times Of India, the wedding dates have been locked by Nick and Priyanka. It will be a winter wedding with a three day function, held in Jodhpur. The wedding rituals will take place from 30th November to 2nd December, in the beautiful city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. It will be a palace wedding for the couple.

Recently, love birds made their love story official by getting engaged in the low key Roka ceremony on 18th August.

It all started when Nick and PC together attended Met Gala event last year, but later the duo clarified for just being friends. Since then, both started giving public appearances like a couple, and all the fans across have been drooling over them. While the lovely duo has made their relationship official, people were eagerly waiting for them to tie a knot.

The couple even faced wrath of social media and was the topic of fun due to age difference between them. But as it is said there is no age barrier for love! We are truly happy for the couple and wish them all the very best for their future!