Tumbbad Box Office Collections Day 4: Passes The Monday Test!

Sohum Shah’s film Tumbbad released across India on 12th October,18. The film is going steady on box office with 0.70 crores collection on Day 4 of the release.

After it made 65 lakhs on Friday, 1.15 crores on Saturday, 1.45 crores on Sunday. its total box office collection now stands at 3.95 crores.

Tumbbad has struck the right chord with the audience and has already received a tremendous word of mouth publicity. Even critics have showered praise on the film and Sohum Shah, who has impressed the audience with his role as Vinayak Rao.

Tumbbad offers spectacular visuals which take the audience on a trip to the interiors of yesteryear Maharashtra giving glimpses into the lifestyle of Konkanasth Brahmans.

The makers of the film have also gone overboard and had created the era of 1930 and 1940’s in real village.

Mixing elements of fantasy and horror, it is a thrilling experience that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment. The project has been a six long year journey for Sohum Shah.

It is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad released on 12th Friday and is going strong on the box office.