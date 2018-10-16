Hype Meter: Ayushmann Khurrana & Sanya Malhotra’s Badhaai Ho On The Box Office Prediction Scale!

This week will see the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s quirky small-town story, Badhaai Ho directed by Amit Sharma. The film narrates the story of how the society reacts when a couple is soon to be blessed with a new born baby at the age in excess of 50 years. The theatrical trailer of the film was unveiled on 10th September 2018 and managed to get 23 Million Views on YouTube.

Since the makers had kept the entire concept of the film under wraps, the trailer took the audience by surprise in a good way. The humour in the trailer hit the bulls eye and got a terrific response from the audience on digital platform as well as in the cinema hall.

The response of theatrical trailer is quite similar to Ayushmann Khurrana’s hit film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. In the last two years, having associated himself with great small-town stories like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana has built a goodwill for himself among the audience in the metros and the same should reflect in the opening day collections of Badhaai Ho. The film should easily emerge the biggest opener till date for the actor as it is looking to collect in the range of Rs 7.00 to 8.00 crore, which is nothing but phenomenal given the appeal as well as the star-cast. The music of the film has not worked, however that doesn’t make a lot of difference considering the fact that theatrical trailer has done wonders with the target audience. The opening of Badhaai Ho will yet again make people realise the importance of a good theatrical trailer. There is a partial holiday on Thursday as well as Friday in India, which should boost the collections of the film equally on both the days.

To sum it up, as far as the commercial prospects are concerned, Badhaai Ho seems to be a sure shot hit film. If the content of the film is as good as the trailer, the film should clock the Rs 32 crore mark in its four days extended weekend itself. An accepted theatrical trailer, quirky concept, Ayushmann Khurrana’s goodwill in the metros, especially after the success of AndhaDhun are the prime factors that would contribute to the opening day collections of the film. The film is moderately budgeted, and lifetime collections in excess of Rs 45 crore should ensure a “clean hit” tag for the film, and the same should happen quite easily until and unless the audience word of mouth turns out to be poor. We predict that Badhaai Ho will prove to be the biggest opener till date for Ayushmann Khurrana with opening day collections in the range of Rs 7.00 to 8.00 crore.

Hype Meter: 3.5 on 5

Opening Day Prediction: Rs 7.00 to Rs 8.00 crore