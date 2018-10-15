Hichki Box Office Collections In China Day 3: Rani Mukerji Starrer Continues To Rise & Shine!

Hichki Box Office Collections In China Day 3: Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki was a hit when released in India, but the movie is now also being highly appreciated in China, and is collecting big at its Box Office. The movie which went onto to garner USD $ 770,000 on its opening day, has only made a move forward ever since and there’s no looking back!

With the latest trends numbers in, the movie which collected USD $ 1.74 million on its day 2, has further gone to earn $ 1.70 million more on its day 3. It now stands at the grand total of USD $ 4.21 million ( approx Rs 31.08 crores). Unexpected yet overwhelming, the collections have given Rani and the entire team of Hichki, reasons for celebrations!

Recently, Aamir Khan had come forward to promote the film in China! Aamir, who is also the biggest Indian movie star in China, uploaded a video on his Chinese social media platform rooting for Hichki and also urging audiences to watch this gem of a film.

Aamir says, “A very warm hello to all my friends in China. My friend Rani Mukerji an actress from India has done a film called Hichki, which I believe is releasing in China on the of 12th of October. Well, I want you to know that I have seen the film when it released here in India and it is a beautiful beautiful story and it’s a great film, wonderful performances by Rani and all the kids in the film.”

Hichki has also been receiving worldwide acclaim and honours. It received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) and then at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) where Rani was again awarded the Best Actress award.