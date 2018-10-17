This Surely Is The HOTTEST Avatar Of Disha Patani Ever Seen!

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani, right from her Bollywood debut is making everyone swoon over her cuteness and hot body. The leggy lass, who initially was more like a girl-next-door has turned out to be a sexy fashionista who manages to set our hearts racing with every pic of hers. The actress keeps posting her hot pictures on social media every now and then which keeps fans hooked on her social media handle. Recently, she made her fans go weak in the knees, by sharing a sizzling hot picture of hers.

On a Twitter, Disha shared a picture which is too hot to handle, which supposed to be for a brand endorsement.

Just wrapped🦋 A great association coming up real soon with my most favourite brand❤ most excited🌸 pic.twitter.com/PqKccqXbHL — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) October 17, 2018

Disha Patani left the audience spellbound as she walked the ramp as the showstopper for Kalki Fashion at a recent fashion week. She looked elegant and alluring as she donned a signature piece, in a red bridal lehenga with layered embroideries in vintage English colors embellished with gold metal yarns, and resham. The actress stole the show with her effortless beauty and looked breathtaking in this traditional attire. While the guys drool over her pictures, every girl wishes for well toned and slim body like Disha.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which ranked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with Salman Khan. The actress plays the character of a trapeze artist in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial.