The trailer of the Telugu film Gatham is out, and it promises a lot of thrills. Written and directed by Kiran Reddy, the film is created by a group of US-based students and IT professionals.
The story revolves around a young couple on a road trip. Trouble starts when their car breaks down, and a stranger comes to their aid.
“Filmmaking has always been my passion and I am keen to experiment and explore various formats. With ‘Gatham’, I wanted to take India’s art of storytelling to the next level and introduce something unique for audiences. ‘Gatham’ revolves around a very interesting plot questioning, ‘what if life restarts?’,” said Reddy, who is known for making short films like ” A Winter To Remember” and “Where Is Ayush?”
The film features Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe and Poojitha Kuraparthi. It will be out on Amazon Prime Video on November 6.
