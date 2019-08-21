Kiccha Sudeep In Awe Of Chiranjeevi’s Son Ram Charan For THIS Reason!

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep who was last seen on big screens in Kannada release The Villain, was all present yesterday in Mumbai for the teaser launch of his upcoming big release, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The actor who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi, at a press meet during teaser launch stated to the media that he is super impressed with latter’s son i.e Telugu star Ram Charan, as he (Ram) has made his father’s (Chiranjeevi) dream come true by producing the magnum opus film.

The actor was asked how 2019 is turning out to be a fruitful year for him, as the actor after ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy‘ will be seen with Salman Khan in a major role in ‘Dabangg 3‘.

To which Sudeep said, “The platform which he (Ram) gave us with ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ is mesmerizing. To bring such huge star cast together for such a huge project itself is a big thing. People should have a son like Ram who can make his father’s dream come true to such a big extent. We all have our platforms. But stepping out of that and coming together and doing something because somebody else needs you, and submitting to someone else’s dream is much more fulfilling than what we dream for ourselves. The same thing goes for Dabangg 3 also”

Talking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, apart from Chiranjeevi and Sudeep, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Vijay Sethupati along with others in central characters.

The film is been directed by Sudeep Reddy and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages, on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

