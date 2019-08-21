Mission Mangal Box Office (Worldwide): On A Winning Spree!

Mission Mangal, which released this Independence Day is on a riot at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan amongst others, the space drama has already made whopping collections of 114.39 crores and the worldwide numbers are clearly the proof of the wonders it has been doing worldwide!

The Jagan Shakti directorial has raked in 165.10 crores as its gross collections which is humongous considering that it has only been 6 days to its release. With each coming day, the movie is only coming up with new surprises and looks like it is going to bring in number of records in Akshay Kumar’s kitty.

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti asked himself the same question several times throughout his journey as a filmmaker: “Is it really worth it?”

He should be a happy man that he chose to stick to his vision and follow his dream. Mission Mangal, which marked Jagan’s debut as a director, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

“I really slogged hard in the industry. Irrespective of many chances of me being able to direct and not able to direct stuff, I waited for the right script. I think hard work really pays some day. Coming to Mumbai from Bengaluru, where I had a comfortable life, and travelling in local trains. Survival of the fittest happens every day in Mumbai. Mumbai told me many times ‘to go back’ but I prevailed,” Jagan told IANS.

Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. The film, which opened on August 15, recreates the event around the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of November 2013.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!