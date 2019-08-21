Ranveer Singh: “Hindustani Hip Hop Is The Biggest Thing Happening In Indian Culture Today”

Ranveer Singh impressed everyone this year with his film Gully Boy in which he played the role of a rapper. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also starred Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

For Gully Boy, Ranveer learned how to rap and also rapped most of the songs in the film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Gunday actor talked about how times have changed for Hindustani rap and hip hop in India.

Singh said that it’s the time for Hindustani rap/hip hop to get enough attention and this is a much-needed explosion in India’s music industry. He said that for original music and rap, this is an exciting time.

Ranveer Singh added, “Hindustani Rap/hip hop is no longer an underground music scene, as it has become the language of the youth and it is the biggest thing happening in Indian culture today.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the films ‘83 and Takht.

’83 narrates the story of India’s first cricket World Cup victory in 1983, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, at the prestigious Lord’s cricket ground in London.

In the film, Ranveer essays Kapil Dev, while his wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil’s wife Romi.

