KGF 2: Raveena Tandon Enjoys Gala Time Post The Wrap Up Of Yash Starrer In Hyderabad

Sandalwood superstar Yash starrer KGF 2 which happens to be one of the biggest upcoming releases of the year in the Indian film industry has been in headlines ever since its inception. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who plays an integral part in the actioner yesterday took to her social media handles to share an update regarding the film with a boomerang video.

Talking about the update, the actress along with the crew members of the Yash starrer had a caption that read: “And it’s a wrap ! #kgfchapter2”

Talking about the boomerang video which Raveena shared, the actress along with the crew members of KGF 2 can be seen with all smiles. Following which the KGF 2 team can be seen happily posing for a picture.

It was early this month when Raveena commenced the shoot of the film along with Yash. Following this, pictures and a couple of boomerangs of both the actors having gala time from the sets went viral all across the internet.

More about KGF 2, the Yash starrer is sequel to KGF which released in year 2018. The film then went on to become one of the biggest blockbuster hits that year in the Indian film industry.

KGF 2 has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist.

The Yash starrer is been helmed by Prashanth Neel and it is been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films banner.

Music for the Yash starrer is been composed by Ravi Basrur.

Just like the original, the sequel too is multilingual that will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

KGF 2 is slated to release this monsoon in the month of July.

