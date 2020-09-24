Kerala Film Awards: Screening Begins Under COVID-19 Protocols

The screening process for deciding the winners of the 2019 Kerala State Film Awards, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, began here on Wednesday under strict Covid-19 protocols.

The jury members who came from outside the state were under isolation for the prescribed period, said the Academy officials.

In all, 119 films are competing for the top awards, including five children’s films.

The jury has been divided into two teams under the chairmanship of National Award winning cinematographer Madhu Ambat.

Similarly, the shooting of several South and Bollywood movies have resumed and they too are following COVID-19 photographs. TV shows have started resumed their shoots after 3 months of break from July 2020. It looks like until things get back to normal, a lot of events will be held in such a manner.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Daya Shankar Pandey On Disha Vakani’s Return: “We Cannot Make Someone Shoot At A Gunpoint”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube