Keerthy Suresh REACTS To Her Wedding Rumours: “There Are More Significant Issues…”

Gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh who was last seen on the big screen in a full-fledged role in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar, has her kitty full of multiple projects. The actress a couple of days back was in headlines all over following her alleged marriage plans to a billionaire businessman.

The news did create a state of shock among her fans, following which Keerthy in an interview to a leading tabloid opened up about the same. The Mahanati actress stated that the reports about her marriage plans that have been doing rounds were nothing but just baseless rumours, as she has no plans to settle down soon and is busy focusing on her work and career.

Keerthy in an interview with The Times Of India said, “This news has come as a surprise to me as well. I don’t know how this even started to circulate. Let me make it very clear that I do not have any such plans right now. I’m not getting married any time soon,”

The actress also further mentioned that people should focus on other major news and not on such rumours, “I think there are more significant issues that the country is dealing with right now and the focus should be on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic rather than on such unfounded rumours. All I want to tell people is to stay safe, maintain social distancing and work towards keeping your loved ones safe,” added Keerthy.

Keerthy Suresh who is under quarantine like millions of others following the lockdown awaits the release of her Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which has Mollywood superstar Mohanlal in lead. The film is been helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Apart from Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Keerthy also has yet another magnum opus project in the form of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe which has Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth in lead. The family drama is helmed by Siruthai Siva.

Keerthy also has two Telugu releases this in the form of Miss India and Rang De, both which will release later this year.

