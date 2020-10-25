Keerthy Suresh On Her Upcoming Film ‘Miss India’: “I’m Glad This Film Will Get A Global Audience”

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh feels her upcoming Telugu film, Miss India, will encourage women to believe in their dreams and follow their heart. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Saturday.

“‘Miss India’ is the beautifully crafted story of Samyukhta, who is determined to not let anything stop her from achieving her dreams. I’m glad this film will get a global audience because I feel like it will encourage and inspire many young women to follow their hearts and passions, regardless of the language that they would watch it in,” Keerthy said.

“Miss India” traces the journey of Samyukhta Manasa (Keerthy), a young passionate girl who, in an attempt to fulfill her grandfather’s dream and her own childhood ambition, reinvents herself as she moves to the USA, setting up a successful business in tea,” added Keerthy.

The film starring Keerthy Suresh is helmed by debutante director Y. Narendranath will also release in Tamil and Malayalam. Also featuring Jagapati Babu, Nadia Moidu, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, VK Naresh, and Pujita Ponnada, the drama will release on Netflix on November 4.

Keerthy was last seen in “Penguin” as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones.

