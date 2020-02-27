Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Promo: Rajinikanth Makes His Mass Entry Riding A Quad Bike; THIS Is When The Episode Will Be Out!

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Promo: Superstar Rajinikanth has been making headlines not just for his films, but also for his TV debut after 43 year-long career in films. The legendary actor is making his small screen debut with the popular Television survival show, ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’.

The latest news related to the show is, this morning Discovery Channel IN has unveiled the promo of ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls’.

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) February 27, 2020

Talking about the promo, Rajinikanth grabs all the eyeballs with his mass entrance, as the Darbar star can be seen in a stylish avatar donned with a jacket, cool pair of sunglasses on a quad bike.

The much-anticipated episode of the Into The Wild With Bear Grylls will be telecasted on 23rd March at 8 PM.

With this, Rajinikanth becomes only the second Indian after PM Narendra Modi to appear in this survival show which is followed and watched by millions across the globe.

The episode has been shot at Bandipur tiger reserve and forest in Karnataka in month of January.

On the film front, Rajinikanth who was last seen on big screens in A R Murugadoss’s Darbar is all busy these days with Siruthai Siva’s family drama Annaatthe.

Annaatthe also has Nayanthara, Keerthi Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj and Khushbu in key roles. The Rajinikanth starrer is been bankrolled by Sun Pictures banner, and will hit big screens later this year…

