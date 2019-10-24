Here’s The REASON Why Superstar Vijay’s Bigil Is Not Releasing In Hindi

Ever since Vijay’s Bigil trailer was launched, fans not just from South, but also from all across India have been trending the #BigilHindi all over twitter. As cinemagoers from non-south regions who love watching the superstar’s Tamil films in the Hindi version expressed their disappointment through their tweets. Fans had the question of why the makers didn’t opt to make the film a PAN India release by releasing the Vijay starrer all across the country in the Hindi language.

Recently, during a live twitter interaction with cine-goers Bigil’s creative producer, Archana Kalapathi gave the answer on why the makers didn’t dub the Vijay starrer in Hindi.

Archana said, “We didn’t expect to have such huge expectations from PAN India. So we have only planned Tamil and Telugu versions. To dub in Hindi it would have taken more time and it would have been very difficult for us to release the film during Diwali, but we will be releasing the Tamil version in over 200 screens in North with subtitles.”

Talking about Bigil, the Vijay starrer is been made on a whopping budget of 180 crores. The film is based on sports action drama which has Vijay in dual roles. The actor will be seen playing the roles of Michael aka Bigil and Rayappan.

For the role of Michael, the Tamil superstar underwent training of football to give complete justice to his character.

Talking about his character Rayappan, Vijay will be seen playing a local goon.

Bigil has Nayanthara opposite Vijay in the lead role. It will be after a huge gap of 10 long years where one will get to see on-screen pair of Vijay and Nayanthara on the big screen. The duo was last seen opposite each other in 2009 release Villu.

The magnum opus is been directed by Atlee Kumar and the music for the Vijay starrer has been composed by A.R Rahman.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!