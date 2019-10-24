Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Dey Badmouths Ameesha Patel But Colors Beeps Outs A Part Of The Sentence

The controversial house of Bigg Boss 13 has been no less than a drama till now. It is contestants like Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey who have been headling the news and are also getting the maximum attention from the audience. Bigg Boss 13 is hosted by Salman Khan and Ameesha Patel is the ‘Malkin‘ of the Bigg Boss house for this season.

Ameesha Patel, who comes in the Bigg Boss house as the owner of it, gives different tasks to the contestants. But only during the first week, when Ameesh came to the BB house something very absurd happened with her. It left the actress annoyed and the person behind Ameesha’s displeasure was Siddhartha Dey.

It all started when Siddhartha came out of the pool and raised his right hand and said something exceptionally disrespectful. Ameesha was angry at the remark and Colors Channel decided to beep the word to resolve the matter. Siddhartha had said. “Duniya ko bata sakta hoon aaj, Ameesha Patel made me wet.”

Confirming the news, ex Bigg Boss contestant Abu Malik told SpotboyE, “What he told Ameesha was in very bad taste. Siddhartha has no control over his tongue.” Well, many would even agree and totally understand that what Siddhartha Dey had to say to Ameesha sure had other meanings.

This was not the first time, Siddhartha did something like this. Earlier, Siddharth had made a sexual remark on Arti Singh too. Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek spoke about the topic later and stood up for Arti. Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah, however, had a different opinion.

