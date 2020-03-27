Happy Birthday Ram Charan! From Allu Arjun To Kiara Advani, Celebs Send Their Best Wishes For RRR Star

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan who was last seen on the big screen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama early last year has been busy from the past number of months following the magnum opus RRR. The actor who turned 35 today had some adorable messages on social media from his colleagues and friends from the film industry.

Allu Arjun: “Many many happy returns of the day to my brother @alwaysramcharan . May this new year bring more happiness and success into your life . Wish I could see you today 💔but for greater good we are in isolation . #HBDRamcharan”

Sai Dharam Tej: “Wish you a very happy birthday @alwaysramcharan may god bless you with loads of happiness,love and health. A major #throwback to one of the shoots that we all went for… #HBDRamcharan #HBDRoyalRAMCHARAN”

Rana Daggubati: “And a happy happy birthday to you brother @alwaysramcharan ❤️❤️❤️ love u….missing too many things today!!”

Kiara Advani: “Happpppppy Birthdayyyy @alwaysramcharan)

Talking about Ram Charan’s RRR, it was a couple of days back when the makers unveiled the motion poster also featuring Jr.NTR. The motion poster received a roaring response from all across.

The period actioner is set in 1920s pre-independent era and it is based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

RRR also has Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles alongside south actors Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna and international artistes Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.

The film which was originally slated to hit the big screen in monsoon this year was recently pushed forward to next year on January 8, 2021.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!