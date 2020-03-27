Saif Ali Khan On Taimur Ali Khan Being Requested To Come On-Screen During An Interview: “He’s On The Potty”

Media’s darling Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has always made to the headlines for his charming presence. There have been numerous memes around how he has been getting unparalleled attention from the media.

From various Insta fan pages to paparazzi spottings, Taimur Ali Khan is yet himself not aware of the fan-base he enjoys. Recently during a television interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked to bring Taimur on the screen which he gentlemanly did but what happened next is something that will go down the history of history.

Let’s take you to the exact conversation of what happened. Reporter of the interview asked Saif Ali Khan, “Our viewers would like another glimpse of Taimur, is it possible to get him? If he can give a flying kiss to our viewers or just say bye to them? Maybe it’ll cheer them on the day 1 of the lockdown”

To which he replied, “Let me see if I can find him, hang on!” The reporter then added, “Well well well, it would be a treat if we get to see Taimur again!”

Saif Ali Khan returned and informed, “I am sorry, he’s currently on the potty!” To which the reporter concluded, “Well, it’s an important place to be in and nobody could disturb or interrupt him there.”

Check out the video:

Latest on primetime: Taimur is on potty, can't give flying kiss to Times Now viewers. pic.twitter.com/mM6Kaj6JX5 — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) March 27, 2020

Before this conversation, Taimur Ali Khan came on the screen and he was surprised from where’s the anchor’s voice is coming from him. He was seen asking, “Where is she? Where are you?” To which the anchor replied that she’s on his TV screen.

