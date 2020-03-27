Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Srivastava On Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma’s Relationship, “Unko Toh Apni Girlfriends Discuss Karna…”

A lot has been spoken about Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s swyamvar reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. From Shehnaaz walking out of the show with claims of being in love with Sidharth Shukla to Paras Chhabra’s social media handle being filled with posts of his and Mahira Sharma, a lot has happened in this show.

Now contestant Ankita Srivastava, who made headlines for his growing closeness with fellow contestant Balraj Syal instead of Paras Chhabra has said that she could never build a connection with Paras because he would only speak about Mahira the entire day! Yes you guys, she said that!

Spilling the tea on Paras’ approach to the show, the girls who had come in the show to woo him and his love for Mahira, Ankita has revealed that it was impossible for not just her but any other girl in the show to build a connection with Paras. Speaking to Telly Chakkar about her bond with Balraj and Paras’ attitude, Ankita said, “I really tried my best to make a connection with Paras but something else was going in his mind. Aise mein mere kya, kisi ka bhi uske saath connection ban nahi sakta tha.”

Elaborating on her above statement, Ankita said, “I had openly asked Paras that I am a very emotional person and if you have someone in your life already, please tell me. It should not happen that I get attached to you and then I come to know that you are cheating on me. He said ‘I am very much single so you don’t need to worry about anything. You can feel for me what you want to feel,’ But the whole day he was busy discussing Mahira Sharma and his other ex-girlfriends. He claimed that he is single but please go and ask him if he really is. So many times, I corrected him to not bring out their names but unko to apni girlfriends discuss karna bohot accha lagta hai. Then slowly, I started disliking him. I never tried to be in his good books to be on the show.”

Well that certainly tells a lot to fans about what’s cooking between Paras and Mahira!

