Legendary singer and eight times National award-winning musician KJ Yesudas is celebrating his 80th Birthday today. Fans of the legendary singer, including the likes of PM Narendra Modi, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, Singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal along with many others took to Social media to wish the thespian singer.

Narendra Modi:

On the special occasion of his 80th birthday, greetings to the versatile K. J. Yesudas Ji. His melodious music and soulful renditions have made him popular across all age groups. He has made valuable contributions to Indian culture. Wishing him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2020

Mohanlal:

Shreya Ghoshal:

Happy 80th birthday to our Dasettan #KJYesudas ji Prayers for your good health and happiness and may you continue to bless all us fans with your soulful melodious voice. Your humility and graciousness inspires me sir. #HappyBirthdayKJYesudas pic.twitter.com/QjvG6SbZNg — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) January 10, 2020

KS Chithra:

Nivin Pauly:

K. J. Yesudas – God In voice format ❤️❤️ Words are not enough. Never Before, Ever After 😁… KJY 😍 Happy 80th Bday Legend ❣️#HappyBirthdayKJYesuDas pic.twitter.com/wZOxsySBe3 — ABHILASH S NAIR (@itsmeStAbhi) January 10, 2020

8 National awards

26 Kerala state awards

5 Tamil Nadu State Awards

4 Andhra Pradesh State awards

1 West Bengal state Award PadmaVibhooshan KJ Yesudas turns 80 today.

Pride of Kerala ❤️

ദാസേട്ടൻ#HappyBirthdayKJYesudas #HBDKJYesudas pic.twitter.com/302dIfzZum — Vishnu Vardan (@Vardan_here) January 10, 2020

Happy 80th Birthday Wishes To Legendary 🎤🎶🎧

K. J. Yesudas – God In voice format ❤️❤️ Happy 80th Bday Legend ❣️#HappyBirthdayKJYesuDas @IAMVIJAYYESUDAS @KJYesudasFans @drkjyesudas pic.twitter.com/pICIGHW3vq — SHIGIN SURIYA SFC (@SHIGINVAVA) January 10, 2020

#HappyBirthdayKJYesudas Garu…@KJYesudas1 @KJYesudasFans

Very blessed to hear your songs.

Its Devotion or Happiness or Sad whatever feel it is I'm always love to hear you💝💐 — Rajasekhar (@sekharr7482) January 10, 2020

Happy birthday to the living legend, and wonderful year! The incredible singer turns 80 today!🌹#HappyBirthdayKJYesudas pic.twitter.com/O7yE7OF24r — MAYUR PANDYA (@MAYURPA66804530) January 10, 2020

In his musical career spanning over five decades, the veteran singer has crooned for over 80,000 songs not just in Indian languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, but also in English, Arabic, Latin and Russian languages.

