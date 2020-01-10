Darbar Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth Mania Storms The Theatres!

Darbar Box Office: After so much of anticipation, Rajinikanth’s Darbar released across the screens yesterday. Expectedly, the film has off to a flying start by bagging highly impressive figures on opening day. Especially, the collections from Tamil Nadu are stupendous.

As per the trade estimates, Rajinikanth’s action-thriller has garnered around 38 crores on opening day in India. Tamil Nadu solely has contributed approx. 20 crores. The film to bring some big numbers during the entire weekend despite average reviews coming in.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film marks his return to playing a police officer after 25 years.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing a police officer in the 1992 Tamil film “Pandian“. His other police officer role includes Alex Pandian from “Moondru Mugam“, which released in 1982.

Recently, the makers released a special poster to mark the superstar’s 70th birthday.

The poster features Rajinikanth walking majestically with a fiery look on his face.

Meanwhile, at the audio launch of “Darbar” last weekend, Rajinikanth opened up on teaming up with Murugadoss for the first time.

“We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his ‘Ramana‘ and ‘Ghajini’. I had wanted to work with him for long. When ‘Kabali’ and ‘Kaala’ were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story.”

“When ‘Petta‘ came, Murugadoss knew what kind of roles would interest me and he came up with ‘Darbar‘ in a week’s time. That’s how this project was born. At one level, this movie is a suspense thriller. I am happy to have got to work with a director who blends message with entertainment, like Shankar,” he added.

