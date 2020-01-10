Darbar: Khushbu Sundar Hails A.R. Murugadoss & Rajinikanth For Their Latest Film

Veteran actress Khushbu Sundar has been in news all across from a past number of days following her next, #Thalaivar168 with Superstar Rajinikanth. The actress post catching up with Thalaivar’s Darbar had all praises for director A R Murugadoss and Rajinikanth.

The actress tweeted: “#Darbar its @rajinikanth all the way..tou just cannot take your eyes away from him..he pulls your attention like a magnet with his charm n style .No wonder he is the only #SuperStar of #Indiancinema. It’s a pongal treat. Enjoy it in the theatres. @ARMurugadoss thanks for the treat”

.No wonder he is the only #SuperStar of #Indiancinema. It's a pongal treat.Enjoy it in the theatres. @ARMurugadoss thanks for the treat — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 9, 2020

Talking about Darbar, though the Rajinikanth starrer which released yesterday received great opening, it has been getting mixed reviews from all across.

Darbar has Nayanthara as the film’s leading lady. The action thriller has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as its lead antagonist. The Rajinikanth starrer also has Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, and Yogi Babu with others in pivotal roles.

Talking about Khushbu Sundar, her next i.e #Thalaivar168 with Rajinikanth is being helmed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva. The Rajinikanth starrer also has National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the pivotal role.

#Thalaivar168 is produced under Sun Pictures production banner.

Shoot for #Thalaivar168 is in process at Ramoji Film Studio in Hyderabad. The Rajinikanth starrer went on floors in December last year.

If reports are to be believed the makers are eyeing to release the film on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera this year.

However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers.

