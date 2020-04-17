Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram! Fans Pour In Their Love & Heartfelt Wishes For ‘Cobra’ Star

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram! The special day which Kollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram’s fans have been waiting for is here. It is Chiyaan Vikram’s 54th Birthday today, which for his fans calls for celebration, as for them their favourite actor’s special day is no less than a festival. However, due to lockdown Chiyaan Vikram fans have made sure to stay at home amid lockdown and not to disappoint the Cobra actor by stepping out in large numbers.

Chiyaan Vikram who kickstarted his career in 1990 with Tamil romance-drama, En Kadhal Kanmani in his acting career spanning over 30 years has acted in 60 films. Apart from Tamil, Chiyaan Vikram has also acted in Telugu and Malayalam languages. He also happens to be one of those few Tamil actors with a huge fan following in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and also in Northern parts of India, thanks to his big hits like Anniyan aka Aparachit, I & other releases.

The Kollywood superstar has also been receiptant of major awards like National Film Awards for his performance in 2003 released Pithamagan, he has won Filmfare awards south for 7 times, and also SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2 times.

On eve of Chiyaan Vikram’s birthday his upcoming and much-anticipated release Cobra’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu had a surprise in store for the superstar’s fans, as the filmmaker shared a common DP featuring the actor in various characters from his earlier releases.

Super Happy to release our loving hero, the legend #ChiyaanVikram sir’s Birthday Common DP. ❤️❤️#VikramBDayCDP pic.twitter.com/agrPblWrPh — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) April 16, 2020

Fans took have been pouring their love and wishes for Chiyaan Vikram since last evening on Twitter with hash tag #HBDVikram.

Below are some of the adorable wishes which Chiyaan Vikram fans have for him.

Happy birthday to the versatile actor #Chiyaanvikram sir. From being an AC to filming you as a Cinematographer feels great. Working with you is always beyond comparison. ♥️♥️♥️ #Cobra #HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/En33jfNQNK — Harish Kannan (@Harishdop) April 16, 2020

Being CHIYAAN is not easy ..🔥

Happy birthday to the powerhouse

Of Talent 😍

Wishes on behalf of all

#Thalapathy fans 🖤#HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/XTSR3KrRct — 𝚂𝚁𝙸𝙳𝙷𝙰𝚁 𝚂𝚁𝙸 (@Sridhar_sw) April 16, 2020

A friend in need is a friend indeed. One perfect example for this phrase is our very own Chiyaan Vikram sir Wishing him all success and happiness on this special day. We love you sir ❤️#HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/ITm8u9aHLq — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) April 16, 2020

Happy Birthday to India's one of the Most versatile, finest actor Chiyaan Dr Vikram 😎 Hope you get a lot of success in your upcoming ventures. We MSDians Love You CHIYAAN. ♥️🙌#HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/Ma9p82wBPd — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 16, 2020

Happy Birthday to the King of Versatile Chiyaan Vikram Sir 🎂 A Great Inspiration of all Struggling Actors !! Wishes on Behalf all Dhanush Sir Fans ❣ Waiting for #Cobra Chiyaan Fans 🔥#HBDChiyaanVikram#HBDVikramFromDhanushFans pic.twitter.com/P6ZTWEuI4s — BloodBath Memes™ (@BloodBath_Meme) April 16, 2020

Talking about Chiyaan Vikram’s much-anticipated Cobra, the shoot of action thriller is currently put on halt due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer also has Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan along with ‘KGF‘ actress Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.

Music for ‘Cobra’ is been composed by AR Rahman, while the film is produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!