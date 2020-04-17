WHAT! Asha Negi & Rithvik Dhanjani Had Broken Up Months Ago, Reveals A Close Friend

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta years ago. The duo dated for more than 5 years and was quite vocal about their relationship. However, there have been reports that the power couple is no more together.

Now, the latest scoop about is that Asha and Rithvik had broken up months ago. As reported by Times of India, a source close to the couple confirmed that the Pavitra Rishta couple parted ways a few months back but didn’t talk about it to anyone.

About Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani’s break-up, the source told the portal, “Earlier, they would often hang out with their friends, but Asha stopped doing it about a year ago, barring special occasions. Something was amiss in their relationship for quite some time. In fact, both knew that the relationship was over long before they decided to move on. It looks like they outgrew each other.”

The source further added, “Having said that, they have handled the situation maturely. Both of them haven’t told their friends, but they are aware of it. However, they don’t question them on their relationship status.”

Earlier, Koimoi spoke to Asha and Rithvik’s friend and actor Suyyash Rai to confirm if there’s any truth to the news. Rai said, “I have no idea on anything, I am not going to lie and I’m not going to comment on anything at all because I have no clue to what’s happening in their lives, and it’s purely their lives. Though I am a close friend, I am no one to comment on that or do anything about it.”

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi aren’t the first couple to break up by falling in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. In 2017, the show’s lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande had also split after dating for 6 years.

