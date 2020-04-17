Amitabh Bachchan Jokes Everyone Being Reduced To ‘Cartoon’ One Day, Shares Different Animojis Of Himself!

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been trying his best to entertain and inform fans on social media through the days of COVID-19 lockdown. On Wednesday, he posted a collage of cartoon emojis of himself, that aim at capturing his varied expression.

“In the World of AI .. artificial intelligence and dunno what .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to . .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to .. I’m just trying to keep ahead … all the cynics and the nay sayers called us in the Film Industry, ‘cartoons’ .. they shall not be too wrong in times to come .. NAAAHH .. jus kidding,” he captioned the post.

He added: “We shall survive and we shall overcome .. DAMN .. that’s such a cliche sentence .. !!! NO .., we’re cool !! Aren’t we .. COME ONNNNN.”

Reacting to Amitabh Bachchan’s cool emojis, his daughter Shweta Bachchan commented: “Hahaha adorable.”

Actor Maniesh Paul found the emojis “cute”.

On the film front, Big B will be seen in “Chehre”, “Gulabo Sitabo” and “Brahmastra”.

