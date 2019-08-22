Garjani Trailer: Trisha Krishnan In A Badass Avatar Makes For A Gripping Watch!

Actress Trisha Krishnan, who was last seen on big screen earlier this year opposite Megastar Rajinikanth in Petta, will soon be seen in a very different avatar in her upcoming release.

The film that we are talking about is, Garjani. The makers of the film unveiled the trailer, and one must say Trisha does look a complete badass, as the actress can be seen in an intense role and performing action sequences by kicking the ass of baddies.

Garjani, is a Tamil remake of 2015 release Anushka Sharma starrer NH10.

Apart from Trisha, Garjani also stars Vamshi Krishna and Amit Bhargav.

The Trisha starrer will hit big screens later this year.

Though her last release Petta with Thalaiva aka Rajinikanth didn’t create much magic at box-office, but the actress was praised for her character in the film.

Talking about Trisha’s upcoming releases, the actress is super busy filming multiple projects. As the Ghilli actress, apart from Garjani, also has four films in her kitty in the form of Sathuranga Vettai 2, Parampadham Vilayattu, Raangi, and Sugar.

