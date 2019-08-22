PrayForTheAmazon: From Akshay Kumar To Leonardo DiCaprio – Celebs Help Spread Awareness!

Global warming is taking a whole new level now as the world is clearly heading towards destruction. Just a few days back we learnt that Greenland’s glaciers are melting like never before and now another disturbing news about Amazon Rainforest being on fire has arrived.

These back to back incidents are a major setback for entire life and a huge sign to worry regarding the future of our very own planet earth.

Bollywood and Hollywood celebs have come out and have spoken about the issues which unfortunately haven’t been a great topic of discussion as of now. #PrayForTheAmazon is trending on Twitter, some intellectuals are worried, celebs are speaking up but a major part of the world still needs to be aware of this global crisis.

Have a look at some of the major reactions so far which include stars like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dia Mirza, Disha Patani, Jaden Smith, Arjun Kapoor-

Been seeing heart-breaking & alarming pictures of the Amazon rainforest which has been on fire since more than 2 weeks!It is responsible for 20% of the world’s oxygen.This affects each one of us…the earth may survive climate change but we won’t. #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2019

The 'lungs of our planet' are burning! The #AmazonRainforest is home to about 3 Mn species of plants & animals and 1 Mn indigenous people. It plays an important role in keeping the planet's carbon dioxide levels in check. We won't exist without it! #SaveTheAmazon #PrayforAmazonas https://t.co/9rKfTYXolL — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 22, 2019

The state of the Amazon forest is terrifying! It has been burning for 3 weeks & more!

Nobody seems to care about everything that is being lost; 500k hectares and 50% of the species in our world.

The media coverage is not enough! Please let's spread awareness!#PrayForTheAmazon — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) August 22, 2019

It’s scary how bad the fire at the Amazon Rainforest is!! I can’t even begin to imagine the impact this will have on the world environment. It is truly saddening. #PrayforAmazonas — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 21, 2019

A very quick solution to this issue is very much needed as we humans are at a stage where all of us can’t take any risks regarding environment anymore.

