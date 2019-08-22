Global warming is taking a whole new level now as the world is clearly heading towards destruction. Just a few days back we learnt that Greenland’s glaciers are melting like never before and now another disturbing news about Amazon Rainforest being on fire has arrived.

These back to back incidents are a major setback for entire life and a huge sign to worry regarding the future of our very own planet earth.

Bollywood and Hollywood celebs have come out and have spoken about the issues which unfortunately haven’t been a great topic of discussion as of now. #PrayForTheAmazon is trending on Twitter, some intellectuals are worried, celebs are speaking up but a major part of the world still needs to be aware of this global crisis.

#PrayForTheAmazon: From Akshay Kumar To Leonardo DiCaprio – Celebs Help Spread Awareness!

Have a look at some of the major reactions so far which include stars like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dia Mirza, Disha Patani, Jaden Smith, Arjun Kapoor-

A very quick solution to this issue is very much needed as we humans are at a stage where all of us can’t take any risks regarding environment anymore.

