Frozen 2: Mahesh Babu Shares An Adorable Picture Of ‘Younger Elsa’ Daughter Sitara & ‘Grown Up Elsa’ Nithya Menen

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has been in news from a past number of days following the much-awaited animation film, Frozen 2. Sitara has lent her voice for the baby version of the lead character Elsa from the film in its Telugu version.

It was yesterday evening when Mahesh took on Twitter to share an adorable picture of his daughter. Giving Sitara a company in the picture is none other than versatile actress Nithya Menen who has lent her voice for the grown-up character of Elsa in the Telugu version.

The Maharshi actor along with the picture tweeted: Can’t get better…Elsa and baby Elsa @MenenNithya @DisneyIndia

Talking about Frozen 2, the animation film is a sequel to 2013 released phenomenal Frozen.

The second part of the Disney franchise is believed to be more intense as it traces the past of Princesses Elsa and Anna.

In the original i.e English version Hollywood actresses Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell have lent their voice for Elsa and Anna respectively.

Apart from English and Telugu, Frozen 2 will also hit big screens in India in Tamil and Hindi languages.

Frozen 2 is been directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

The musical fantasy film is been produced by Peter Del Vecho under Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The film is slated to hit big screens in India on 22nd November.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!