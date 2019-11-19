EXCLUSIVE Video: Yami Gautam Gets Candid About Bala’s Success & Efforts Behind Making Her Character Pari Believable

Yami Gautam impressed everyone with her performance in the latest release, Bala. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. In Bala, Yami plays the role of a Tik Tok star, Pari Mishra.

As Pari Mishra, Yami entertains you and makes you laugh with her wonderful act. Along with Ayushmann, even Yami’s character’s comic timing is to the point. Her chemistry with Khurrana is lovely and together, they are a laughter riot. There are scenes where the Kaabil actress’ character has to be overdramatic or overact, but Yami performs it so naturally that it doesn’t look cringy at all to watch.

In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Koimoi, Yami spoke in detail about Bala and her character, Pari. When asked if her phone has stopped buzzing since Bala released, Yami Gautam told us that since the press show from November 7 till now, she is getting a lot of messages and calls from people appreciating her performance.

The Bala actress was asked how she managed to balance her character Pari from going dramatic to emotional. She answered, “It’s an amalgamation of spontaneity and actually a lot of efforts. I’ll be very honest, I did put a lot of effort. A lot of work went into making Pari. The whole brief from Amar was (that) Pari could not be caricaturish. She is a believable character.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, coming to Bala‘s box office collection, the film is all set to enter the 100 crore club. This Ayushmann-Yami-Bhumi starrer has crossed Chhichhore and Article 15’s collection. If it performs well this week too, it will soon beat Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy.

