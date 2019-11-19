Bigg Boss 13 Evicted Contestant Arhaan Khan: ” I’m In Love With Rashami Desai”

Actor Arhaan Khan entered Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entrant. With his entry in the house, the viewers were expecting a lot of drama inside the house. However, the actor got evicted last weekend and didn’t get a chance to stay for longer inside the house.

Even before Bigg Boss 13 started airing, the rumours of Arhaan and Rashami Desai’s link-up made headlines. So the audience was hoping to see some spark of romance inside the house. But his eviction changed the entire game now.

Now that Arhaan Khan is out of the show, he revealed in an interview with Times of India that he is in love with Rashami Desai. The actor told the daily, “Rashami was my best friend and I got to know her better while staying inside the house and my feelings towards her changed. I felt attracted to her inside the house. Unki taraf se bhi jo gestures the, toh cheezein kaafi change hone wali thi. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. She was shocked and cried a lot when I was leaving the house.”

Khan shared that if he had a chance to stay in the house for some time more, he would have proposed to the Uttaran actress. ” I am missing Rashami terribly. I feel that what we share is more than friendship. Jab mauka mila toh sabke saamne accept karunga. Ghar ke andar hota toh main wahan bhi unko propose kar deta. I am in love with her. I want to go inside the house again to propose to Rashami.”

Well, we wonder what will be the actress’ reaction once she finds out that Arhaan is in love with her and had planned to propose to her!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!