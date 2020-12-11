Kumaravadivel Natarajan, popularly known as Vadivelu, is an Indian film actor and playback singer who primarily appears as a comedy actor in Tamil films. He is the man behind coming quirky names like Padithurai Pandi, Kirikaalan, Naai Sekar, Snake Babu.

Vadivelu took the Kollywood film industry by storm when he was quite active. Although he has been away from films for a while now, his comedy tracks and one-liners continue to live on, years after the films were released in theatres. Moreover, his dialogues serve as an inspiration for memes on social media.

Back in 2019, the hashtag #Pray_for_Neasamani began to trend on Twitter resulting in several viral memes related to the hashtag. Now it has been considered to be one of the top global trends till now. Interestingly, the source of the strange hashtag was a Facebook post by a Civil Engineers page, where a user had posted a picture of a hammer and asked the users what it was called in their regions.

A fan of Vadivelu replied to the post and the reaction to that reply snowballed into a massive movement, which is still remembered today. In fact, there are several such films where the audience may have forgotten the details of the main plot but still remember Vadivelu’s expressions and one-liners bemoaning his situation or antagonists.

Although he has worked in more than 200 films in Kollywood, here are some of the films which are still memorable with the audience. Take a look:

Winner – Kaipulla

Sundar C’s directorial film Winner was released in 2003, and Vadivelu’s character Kaipulla stands out from rest of the cast. His mere appearance in the parrot green shirt and pencil moustache is enough to crack you up.

Thalai Nagaram – ‘Naai’ Sekar

Who can forget his infamous dialogue “Nanum rowdy thaan” (I am also a rowdy)? Vadivelu’s character has several ambitions in the film like to marry south actress Trisha Krishnan and to become a Don, which he invariably fails.

Paattali – Vadivelu/ Vadivukkarasi

Celebrated director K. S. Ravikumar’s Paattali stars Sarath Kumar, Ramya Krishnan and Devayani in lead roles. However, Vadivelu, who plays a supporting role in the film, takes the cake. His encounter with Kovai Sarala’s lover and their romance is the memorable comedy track.

Ennamma Kannu – ‘Telex’ Pandian/ Set-up Chellappa

The ace comedian plays a dual role in this Sathyaraj movie. It’s worth pointing out that he aced both the characters- an upright police officer (Telex Pandian) and a pimp (Set-up Chellappa)- with ease.

Vetri Kodi Kattu – Sudalai

The film marks the entry of one of the most famous comic duos of Kollywood – Vadivelu and Partheipan. The ace comedian’s role in the film not only earned his praises from his fans but also a Tamil Nadu state award for the best comedian. It’s a must-watch!

