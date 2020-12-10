Ram Charan, wife Upasana are style personified at Niharika Konidela's wedding

Popular Telugu film actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni looked uber-stylish at the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela in Udaipur.

Advertisement

Ram was seen sporting a white short kurta and pants paired with black shoes. His wife wore a floral lehenga paired with a faux fur jacket.

Advertisement

Ram Charan and Niharika, who is an actress and producer, are cousins.

Niharika, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, ties the knot with beau Chaitanya Jv.

She has worked in films like “Oka Manasu”, “Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren”, “Happy Wedding” and “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy”.

Apart from Ram Charan and his wife, Allu Arjun and family were at the wedding too.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently working on his upcoming biggie RRR which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently began shooting for the much-awaited film recently.

SS Rajamouli retweeted a tweet originally posted by the film’s official Twitter page to announce Alia joining the shoot. It reads: “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt.”

Must Read: Divya Bhatnagar’s Brother Shares Disturbing WhatsApp Chats, Reveals The Actress’ Husband Used To Beat Her With Belt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube