Cine goers from down South are yet to recover following the sad demise of veteran Kannada actor-comedian Michael Madhu, who passed away on Wednesday. Now, yet another shocking news has shaken the South film industry, as young director Arun Prasath aka Venkat Pakkar, also a former assistant to S. Shankar breathed his last this morning after a road accident.

As per reports, Arun Prasath met with an accident near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Ace filmmaker S. Shankar was left heartbroken after learning about the sudden demise of Arun who has assisted him for films like I, 2.0, and others.

S. Shankar took to his twitter to express his grief, as the Indian 2 actor wrote, “Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends.”

Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends.🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZA6kvfcYLj — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) May 15, 2020

Arun Prasath has helmed yet to release Tamil fantasy-comedy venture 4G. The film has musician-actor GV Prakash Kumar and Gayathri Suresh in lead. Following some unknown reasons the film despite after its completion is yet to see daylight.

G.V Prakash Kumar also took to his Twitter handle to offer condolences, as his tweeted in Tamil that in English read, ” “I’m deeply saddened by the demise of my dear friend Venkat Pakkar, a warm and friendly human who was always positive-minded. My sincere condolences to his friends and the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace.”

