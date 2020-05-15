Fact-O-Meter: 21 Years & Shah Rukh Khan Keeps THIS Streak Intact At The Box Office!

Shah Rukh Khan is synonymous to King Khan and Badshah of Bollywood, and why not? The actor has proved time and again his superlative acting skills and mass popularity. But from the last few years, he is going through a dry phase at the box office and each of his fans is awaiting for his storming come back. Anyways, that’s not something we’ll be discussing today as we have plenty to talk about his winning run.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at Shah Rukh Khan and his Diwali connection. Yes, many might be aware of his Diwali luck factor, as most of his biggies have arrived during this festive season and interestingly, none of them was unsuccessful. He has a cent per cent track record of successful films, which released during the festival of lights. But do you know, from where all this started?

It was in 1993, when Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed his first Diwali release in the form of Baazigar. He tried his hands at a negative character and guess what? He made a cult out of it. The film earned 7.75 crores to emerge as a box office Hit. In 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on Diwali and the rest is history. It earned 53.50 crores at ticket windows. Two years later in 1997, Dil Toh Pagal Hai released and it too was Super Hit with a collection of 35 crores. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai arrived in 1998 and this evergreen rom-com made 47 crores with a Super Hit verdict. In 2000, SRK’s Mohabbatein stormed the ticket windows and pulled off a mammoth earning of 43 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara (2004), Don (2006) and Om Shanti Om (2007) released during Diwali and all were highly successful. They earned 43 crores, 51 crores and 79.50 crores, respectively. His next release was Ra. One in 2011 and though there are several opinions on it, the film was commercially a success. It earned 118 crores. His next Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) earned 120.65 crores and emerged as a Super Hit. Shah Rukh Khan had his last Diwali release in the form of Happy New Year (2014) and it managed to cross 200 crores. It collected 205 crores and was a Plus affair.

What an achievement!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!