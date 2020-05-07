Fact-O-Meter: Aamir Khan’s December Track Record Is 6:1 Due To THIS 1995 Flop

The newly started Koimoi’s Fact-O-Meter is fetching a good response, all thanks to our box office enthusiasts. Such love of yours truly inspires us to dig dip and find some interesting facts for you. While in the last article we spoke about Akshay Kumar box office reign, today we’ll be taking a look at Aamir Khan’s December track record.

December has truly been lucky for Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan, as we all know how he’s been making and breaking records. His record-breaking spree started from Ghajini, by inaugurating 100 crore club in Bollywood. Next with 3 Idiots, he kick-started 200 crore club and then with PK, he managed to cross 300 crore mark. His Dangal too was almost there in 400 crore club. Looking at such long strides, one can say that year’s last month is quite beneficial for Aamir.

Aamir’s December streak started from Taare Zameen Par, which was released in 2007. Thereafter, with Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal, he kept the golden run intact. But do you know, Khan has delivered one flop in this very lucky month? Yes, you read that right. Back in 1995, Aamir-Manisha Koirala starrer Akele Hum Akele Tum was released and it was declared a flop affair at the box office.

Directed by Mansoor Khan, Akele Hum Akele Tum released on 1st December of 1995. It fetched critical acclaim for Aamir and Manisha’s performances but didn’t manage to bag the expected success.

So, you can see, how Akele Hum Akele Tum is a spoilsport in Aamir Khan’s December track record.

(Note: Refer to Koimoi Aamir Khan’s Filmometer and know the verdict of his films)

