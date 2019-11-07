EXCLUSIVE: Actor Yaashvan Gets Candid About His Telugu Debut Film ‘ Seethannapeta Gate’

Actor Yaashvan who was recently seen in Zee Music Company’s single called ‘Keh Bhi Jaa’ is all set to make his acting debut. The actor is all set to step his foot in the Tollywood industry with a film titled, ‘Seethannapeta Gate‘.

In an interview with Koimoi, Yaashvan shared the details about his debut film and how excited he is. The actor shared, “I am very excited. It’s my debut film and I’m playing a lead role in this film. It’s a murder, crime based mystery-thriller based on real events which have happened in an area near Vijayawada. So the Seethannapeta Gate is an area close to Vijayawada. These are real-life incidences which are fictionally made into a movie. It’s been fun being a part of it.”

He added, “The whole movie is not based on a protagonist or hero. Everybody has a negative shade in this. So, it’s not like I’m playing a heroic role in this. Everybody has a negative trait and we are is trying to depict the reality of real life.”

The actor was asked how different was shooting for a film compared to a music video and he gave quite an interesting answer. Yaashvan told us, “Experiences have been definitely different for a fact because when we started for the Telugu movie in April this year, it was a schedule of around 60 days and I was based out of Hyderabad for about 2 months. Doing a debut film in a language which is not your mother tongue for that I had to go through different workshops for 15 days to learn the language.” He called it a fun and learning experience overall which has made him happy and step out of his comfort zone.

As an actor, does he only want to do movies? He answered, “Not really. Being an actor, you want to explore different options wherever you find good work. It does not happen that you will be doing movies only for the big screen, it can be web series too which is amusing. I don’t want to restrict myself to any medium. But I would restrict myself to the kind of scripts that I get but not based on which platform.”

The talented actor shared that he would love to do Bollywood films but wants a good script to work on. Also, he doesn’t have any wishlist of directors as he aims to work with filmmakers who give him good roles and stories.

Yaashvan said, “I’ve been following Bollywood since childhood. It’s a dream for everyone to be on the big screen. But the route that I’ve taken is through Tollywood. But this wasn’t something I planned. I gave the audition and look test for the film and I got the role. The role was pretty nice. Eventually, if I get a good opportunity, I’d like to work in Bollywood.”

