Darbar Update: Rajinikanth Wraps Up The Dubbing Session For AR Murugadoss’s Directorial

Megastar Rajinikanth who was last seen on the big screen early this year in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta is all geared up for his upcoming action thriller, Darbar.

The veteran actor who kickstarted the dubbing session for his character Aditya Arunasalam last week on occasion of Children’s day, this morning wrapped up his part.

Darbar’s director A R Murugadoss, who is quite active on Twitter, took to his account to announce the news. He tweeted, “One of the best Dubbing sessions in my life… Thalaivar Darbar dubbing completed. #DarbarThiruvizha @LycaProductions”

One of the best Dubbing sessions in my life… Thalaivar Darbar dubbing completed. 👏👏👏🙏 #DarbarThiruvizha @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/CzSYc1aKti — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) November 18, 2019

Talking about Darbar, the film is one of the most anticipated releases in 2020. Team Darbar is on full swing these days with its post productional work. The action venture has Rajinikanth in role of a cop. It will be after a long gap of 27 years where one will get to see the megastar in a cop avatar.

The film also has Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Suniel Shetty, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu among others in pivotal roles.

The post productional work of the film is going at full pace. The Rajinikanth starrer is been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca production house. Music for the action thriller is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film will hit the big screen in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages on 15th January on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!