Darbar Update: Rajinikanth To Thrill Us With The Trailer On THIS Day

The wait among fans and cine-goers for the trailer of one of the biggest releases for 2020 is about to end. Filmmaker A R Murugadoss yesterday took to his Twitter account with an important announcement related to the trailer of his directorial Darbar starring Superstar Rajinikanth.

The ace filmmaker on his Twitter wrote: “Hello Friends, Get ready for an action-packed Trailer!!! Happy to announce that we will be launching the Trailer of DARBAR on 16th, 6:30 PM. Enjoy…”

Following the news, Rajinikanth fans couldn’t contain themselves with excitement and they started trending #DarbarTrailer on the Internet. As they have been waiting for the makers to announce the release date of the trailer for many months.

Talking about Darbar, the film has Rajinikanth donning the role of a cop after a long 27 years. The actor was last seen in a Police role in 1992 Tamil release Pandian.

Darbar has Nayanthara s the film’s leading lady. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty plays the lead antagonist in this action thriller.

The film also stars Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and others in pivotal roles.

With Darbar, it is for the first time where director A R Murigadoss and Rajinikanth have united for a film.

The Rajinikanth starrer is been bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

Darbar will hit big screens on 9th January in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!