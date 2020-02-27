Chiru 152: Mahesh Babu To Play A Student Leader In Chiranjeevi’s Social Drama

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi who was last seen on the big screen in period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy happens to be all busy these days shooting for Kortala Siva’s social drama i.e Chiru 152. There had been reports earlier about Chiranjeevi’s son and superstar Ram Charan having an extended cameo in the social drama, but following some date issues, the RRR actor has been allegedly replaced with Mahesh Babu.

Reportedly, after Ram Charan’s exit, the makers have roped in Maharshi star Mahesh Babu for the part of an extended cameo. For those unversed, Mahesh and Chiranjeevi share good friendship and have great respect for each other. At the pre-release event of Mahesh’s Sarileru Neekevvaru which released last month, Chiranjeevi was the chief guest, and the veteran actor had all praises for Bharat Ane Nenu actor.

Coming back to the extended cameo in Chiru 152, as per a report from Cinemaexpress.com, Mahesh who was earlier supposed to play a Naxalite, will be now playing a fierce student leader following some changes made in the script by the director.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Chiranjeevi in the Kortala Siva’s directorial will be seen as a Naxalite.

More about Chiru 152, the Chiranjeevi starrer has Kollywood diva Trisha Krishnan as the film’s leading lady.

The duo was last seen on big screens together in Stalin which released in 2006. The Chiranjeevi starrer is co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions banners.

