SHOCKING! Rashami Desai Will MEET Arhaan Khan Post Bigg Boss 13 Revelations, Says “Need Some Answers”

Though Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end the controversies are still flowing in. Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai’s bittersweet relationship in the show was one of the USPs of the shows. But things took an ugly turn after Salman Khan, during the show, revealed that Arhaan has a wife and a kid too outside the show.

This came in as a real shocker for Rashami Desai who was extremely close to Arhaan Khan. We saw her going through a roller-coaster of emotions which ended on calling it a day with Arhaan Khan. Her best friend in the show Devoleena Bhattacharjee came to the rescue and clarified things for her.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Rashami said, “He tried to reach out to me via text messages. I, too, need some answers and will meet him.”

She also added, “I didn’t know about his marriage and child. I haven’t even met his parents. I just know that he has three sisters and one brother. I am not aware of his two houses in Mumbai either. The gem business he talks about is owned by his dad. I didn’t expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from me. It came as a shock; at one point, I contemplated leaving the show, as I wasn’t able to handle it. I realised that after one point, the game wasn’t about how I was dealing with other inmates, it was more about how I was tackling the situation at hand with him. I think it was a good decision to not leave the house, kyunki main baahar aati toh mujh par questions uthte ki I used him for the show. I don’t harbour any ill feeling for him even today.”

Rashami was also asked about if Arhaan used her in any way to which she replied, “I believe that he used me emotionally. I don’t want to comment on other things at this moment.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!