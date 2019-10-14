Bigil: Former Srilankan Cricketer Russell Arnold Is Keen To Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Next

Former Sri Lankan cricketer-turned-commentator on Saturday caught up with the trailer of one of the most anticipated releases down south, Bigil, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Following which he was left in awe for the trailer.

Russell couldn’t contain his excitement as he expressed his desire to watch the film post its release.

As he tweeted: “BIGILAAAAAEEE!! Dei Mama @srinimaama16, thanks for introducing me to #ThalapathyVijay @actorvijay & Tamil movies. Totally loved the #BigilTrailer. Raayappan character is andhar mass. Somebody get me 2 tickets Nanba! @archanakalpathi”

Apart from cine-goers Vijay fans and Russell, even Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan had taken on twitter post trailer release to express their excitement and to wish good luck to team Bigil.

The trailer which was released on Saturday evening is currently trending at number 1 on Youtube.

The trailer launch on Saturday was no less than a festival for Vijay fans, as they celebrated the trailer release by cheering their hearts out for their favourite actor.

Talking about the film, Bigil has Vijay in dual roles, as the actor in the film will be seen portraying roles of Michael and Raayappan.

Michael aka Bigil will be seen as a former football player turned women’s football team coach. Whereas, Raayappan will be seen as a local goon.

Bigil has lady superstar Nayanthara opposite Vijay in lead. The sports drama also has veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in an important role. As Jackie will be seen as an antagonist in the Tamil venture.

The Vijay starrer is been directed by Atlee Kumar and the music for the film is been composed by AR Rahman.

Bigil will hit big screens on 27th October on auspicious occasion of Diwali.

