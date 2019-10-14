Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar & Varun Dhawan Get Awestruck

Vijay fans just can’t contain the excitement following the release of the much-awaited trailer of their favourite star’s upcoming release Bigil. The makers on Saturday unveiled the trailer, following which the superstar’s fans received it with both hands. As they danced, whistled and cheered their favourite actor and had all praises for the trailer.

It wasn’t just Vijay fans who heaped praises for trailer and the actor. But Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan too had all good to say for the trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: “Wish my friends @Atlee_dir & #ThalapathyVijay & @arrahman all the best for

this one. Like a Chake De On steroids!!”

Wish my friends @Atlee_dir & #ThalapathyVijay & @arrahman all the best for this one. Like a Chake De On steroids!! https://t.co/pzvpQ3Imko — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 12, 2019

Karan Johar tweeted: “What an outstanding trailer this is Atlee!!!!!! Has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it!!!!! It’s going to MASSIVE!!!! Big congratulations to Thalapathy Vijay and the team!!!”

What an outstanding trailer this is Atlee!!!!!! Has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it!!!!! It’s going to MASSIVE!!!! Big congratulations to Thalapathy Vijay and the team!!! 💪💪💪👍👍👍👍👍❤️ https://t.co/uh0v3w5feB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 12, 2019

Varun Dhawan tweeted: “What an incredible trailer”

What an incredible trailer 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/EXz3nBurej — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 12, 2019

The trailer has so far gained a whopping 21 million-plus views on Youtube alone with almost 2 million upvotes. And it is currently trending at No.2 on Youtube.

Talking about the trailer, one gets to see Vijay in double roles. As the actor can be seen playing a Michale aka Bigil a former football player turned women football coach and also as Rayappan a local don. The trailer is a mass entertainer with a mixture of high octane action sequences and emotions.

Apart from Vijay, Bigil also has Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The Vijay starrer is been directed by Atlee Kumar, and it has been produced by ASG entertainment with a budget close to 180 crores.

Bigil is slated to release on big screens on 27th October on occasion of Diwali.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!