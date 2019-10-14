Kriti Sanon’s Koimoi Filmometer

In 5 years of career, Kriti Sanon has delivered just a single flop in Bollywood. She has managed an impressive strike rate in the success ratio.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 80% (1 + 1 + 2 + 0)/5 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Heropanti
|Dilwale
|Dilwale
|Bareilly Ki Barfi
|Raabta
|Luka Chuppi
