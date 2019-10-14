In 5 years of career, Kriti Sanon has delivered just a single flop in Bollywood. She has managed an impressive strike rate in the success ratio.

Kriti Sanon’s Koimoi Filmometer

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 80% (1 + 1 + 2 + 0)/5 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
51120101
Heropanti
DilwaleDilwale
Bareilly Ki BarfiRaabta
Luka Chuppi

