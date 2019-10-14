Exclusive: Larissa Chakz Talks About Her Debut Film Lafange Nawaab, Wishes To Work With Salman Khan

Actress Larissa Chakz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Lafange Nawaab. The gorgeous and talented actress hails from Assam and has resided in Delhi too. To pursue her acting career, Larissa shifted to Mumbai.

She landed a prominent role in Lafange Nawaab by giving an audition. The makers were impressed with her act and finalised her for the role. In an interview with Koimoi, when we asked Larissa Chakz about entering Bollywood and being a part of Lafange Nawaab, she said, “There was no reason as such. I am fond of trying different things in life With time, my interest in acting started growing. But it wasn’t an easy path so I’d given up at one point of time. But then Lafange Nawab happened and I said yes to it. I was called for the audition and at that time, I got a hope that I can start my acting journey.”

About her character in the film, the actress shared, “My character’s name is Amy. She is in love with India’s culture. She spent her childhood outside India. When she comes to India, she falls in love with the way of living of people here.”

Larissa is quite elated about her debut and has a lot of dreams she wishes to fulfil in Bollywood. The actress said, “I’m feeling good that my dream has come Further, I would love to work with Yash Raj Films. I would love to work with Salman Khan too. I have a lot of plans and dreams, but I also know there is going to be struggling too.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!