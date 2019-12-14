Bheeshma: First Song From Nithiin & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Be Out On This Day

Fans and followers of Tollywood heartthrob Nithiin and the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna have been waiting for an update from their upcoming release Bheeshma from the past many weeks. Post releasing a teaser video in early November, there was not a single update related to the film. Following which fans were left disappointed, and after over a month after teaser release Nithiin finally has something exciting for his fans and followers to announce related to his film.

The dashing actor yesterday unveiled the release date of the first song from the film. Nithiin who shares close to 3 Million followers on Twitter wrote: “BHEESHMA UPDATE To all the singles out there, get ready to mingle with our first single on 27th December 2019.. Its not just a song, it’s our anthem OUR EMOTION”

BHEESHMA UPDATE

To all the singles out there, get ready to mingle with our first single on 27th Decemeber 2019..

Its not just a song, it’s our anthem OUR EMOTION ✊✊😂😂#Bheeshma1stSingleOnDec27th #sagarmahati @VenkyKudumula @iamRashmika @vamsi84 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) December 13, 2019

Following the announcement, fans couldn’t control their excitement as they started trending it on twitter with #Bheeshma1stSingleOnDec27th

It will be for the first time where the cine-goers will get to see the fresh Jodi of Nithiin and Rashmika on big screens with Bheeshma.

The Rashmika starrer is been helmed by Venky Kudumula and is produced by Suryadevara under Harika & Hassine Creations.

The songs for the Bheeshma is composed by Mahati Sawara Sagar.

Rashmika was last seen on the big screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade. Whereas, Nithiin, was last seen in a small yet important role in Varun Tej starrer Gaddalakonda Ganesh

Android & IOS users, downlThe songs for the Bheeshma is composed by Mahati Sawara Sagar.oad our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!