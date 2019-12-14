Kareena Kapoor Khan: “Even If You Work With A Khan Or Kumar, You Have To Make Sure That Your Part Is Of Relevance”

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been very cautious about the kind of roles she played in the films. She made sure to make her presence feel to the audience when she is a part of a particular film.

Whether she is working with the three Khans or Akshay Kumar or any other superstar, Bebo makes sure she has an equally strong character to play and not get sidelined by the superstars in the film. In an interview, the actress was asked her thoughts on women in the film industry getting substantial roles and the male actor’s presence doesn’t affect their characters and they get recognised for the same.

The Veere Di Wedding actress said, “The entire content and dynamics have changed. Look at Badhaai Ho, it’s turned the entire thing on its head. Today, you don’t need a mainstream actor to pull off the main character. Today, it’s just about content. That’s what I’ve been saying for a long time that it’s about your part in a film. The entire content has to be great. Like a film with Aamir also in 3 Idiots or Talaash for that matter.”

She added, “Even if you got to work with a Khan or Kumar, you have to make sure that your part is of relevance. Even in Forrest Gump, but it’s a love story. That girl is what is driving him, she’s driving the film. In that sense, a conscious decision is very important and you have to make that. That’s what I’ve always tried to do.”

